Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.