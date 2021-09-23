National Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,545 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

