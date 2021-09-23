National Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $137.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

