National Asset Management Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.67 and a 200-day moving average of $319.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

