National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

