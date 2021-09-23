National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

