Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.93. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $828.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.