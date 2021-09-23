Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

