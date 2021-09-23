Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.22. 15,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.