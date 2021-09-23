Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,501 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 204,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

