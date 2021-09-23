Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $303.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $215.75 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

