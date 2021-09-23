MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

