Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.