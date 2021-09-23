Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.
Kellogg stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
