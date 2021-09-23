Morgan Stanley Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $316.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.22.

NYSE MOH opened at $277.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

