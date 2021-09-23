Morgan Stanley Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $316.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.22.

NYSE MOH opened at $277.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

