Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

