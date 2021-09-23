Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $254,865.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $418,556.92 and $254,865.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020182 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001348 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 8,330,033 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

