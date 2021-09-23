Modefi Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $372,754.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00135507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

