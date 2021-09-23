MKM Partners Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

