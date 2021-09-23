Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of OVV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

