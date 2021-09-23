Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

