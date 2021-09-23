Mitchell Gold Sells 45,262 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $453,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

