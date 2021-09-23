Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 707,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

