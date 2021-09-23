Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 797,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MERC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

