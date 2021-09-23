Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

