Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $947,000 Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of HCI Group worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

