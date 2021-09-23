Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.04 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

