Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 75 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $417.64 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.93 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.63.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

