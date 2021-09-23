Meme Market Cap Reaches $12.19 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $435.36 or 0.00996798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $947,500.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00404369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006643 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

