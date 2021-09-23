Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $244,622.74 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $244,622.74 and $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00365606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,663,445 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

