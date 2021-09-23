Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $204.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $198.03. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock worth $38,354,112. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

