McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,914 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $130.51. 19,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,573. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

