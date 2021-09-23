McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 20,691 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 48,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

