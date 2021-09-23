McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $178.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.