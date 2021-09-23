McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after buying an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,564. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

