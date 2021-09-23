McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $62.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.12 billion to $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $251.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $202.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.