MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of MBIA worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MBI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

