Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Maxar Technologies worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 113.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,955.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

