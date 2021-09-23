MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $43,169.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $674,704.26 and approximately $43,169.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.79 or 0.99880585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00797378 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00400454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00268842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004848 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

