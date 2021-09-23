Matthew Pratt Sells 6,002 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 717.80 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 670.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 659.70. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

