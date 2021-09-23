Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 49,035 shares of company stock worth $152,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

