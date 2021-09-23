Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 52,453 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,560,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,453,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.44. 64,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,030. The stock has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

