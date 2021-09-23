Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 41,029 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 6.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Alibaba Group worth $3,099,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.07. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

