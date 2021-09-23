Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 20,240 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in The Southern by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,847. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

