Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,933 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. 18,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

