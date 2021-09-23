Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.15. 156,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.