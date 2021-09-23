Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,023,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $66.38. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

