Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 8,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.