Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $400,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.06. 12,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

