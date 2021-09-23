Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $161.85 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,582 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of Alliant Energy worth $161,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 6,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

